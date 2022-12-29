DFDS to buy Ballymena transport company in £140m deal

Founded in 1965, by Norman McBurney OBE with a single lorry, the McBurney Transport group has over 800 employees and operates around 400 trucks and 1,360 trailers.

They have operations in Ballymena, Liverpool and Dublin and transport goods to supermarkets and retailers in addition to the construction, horticulture industrial sectors.

The deal which was agreed for DKK 1.2 billion (approximately £142.7m) also includes McBurney Refrigeration Ireland Ltd, and Bondelivery NI Ltd.

Mr McBurney reportedly announced the multi-million pound sale in a letter to the Group's employees which also listed his daughter Carolyn as his successor following his retirement.

In a statement, he said: “By becoming part of DFDS, we gain access to new development opportunities. I am certain the wider market coverage, including access to DFDS’ extensive transport network, will benefit our many longstanding customers.

"I am confident that our many loyal and dedicated employees will be comfortable and happy after this transaction”, says Norman McBurney OBE, founder of McBurney Transport Group.”

CEO of DFDS, Torben Carlsen added: “DFDS is dedicated to serving the UK and Irish markets with reliable and efficient transport and logistics services.

"With increasing importance, we connect our UK and Irish services with the rest of Europe through our extensive network. With the acquisition of the McBurney Transport Group, we enhance the scope of our customer offerings, particularly towards the resilient food sector.”

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.