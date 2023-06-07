DfE asks NI public for input as £130m in services and support face the chop

An urgent public response will determine if services survive or get cut as the Department for the Economy (DfE) faces a £130m reduction in its spending power over the coming year.

The cuts leave Northern Ireland at risk of further economic decline amid a cost-of-living crisis, recovery from Covid-19 and Brexit and the full impact of lost EU funding from 2023 onwards, DfE said.

The department has opened a consultation on its funding of further and higher education, skills, economic development, tourism, creative and screen industries, consumer protection, and workplace safety and disputes.

DfE said that responses received in the first four weeks of the consultation, up to July 5, will “inform the department’s initial allocation of funds to its business areas and arm’s-length bodies, as well as any early mitigations that can be put in place”.

Among proposed cuts are respective £14m and £9m reductions in funding for higher education institutions and further education colleges, as well as £9m and £6m allocations for Tourism NI and Tourism Ireland. DfE said tourism supports more jobs per £1m of output than any other sector.

Meanwhile, savings delivered in the previous year’s budget could potentially be replicated in 2023/24, including a £14m reduction in economic development agency Invest NI’s budget plus an additional £12m from its R&D allocation.

Last year’s cuts also included higher education reductions of £17m in postgraduate funding plus £10m in student support, as well as a £5m decrease in the budget for further education.

Further agencies funded by the department include NI Screen, Construction Industry Training Board NI, Health and Safety Executive for NI, General Consumer Council for NI, Labour Relations Agency and InterTradeIreland.

The consultation will remain open until August 30, with responses received in its final eight weeks “used to consider further mitigation measures, to inform in-year budget reallocation processes, and to direct any additional funding (or further reductions) that emerge over the course of the financial year”.

DfE’s consultation on the equality implications of its budget for 2023/24 addresses a 16% reduction in its spending power for the financial year, made up of a £100m reduction in its allocation together with £30m in additional fund pressures.

The department has been allocated resource funding of £772m and capital funding of £246m for 2023/24.

DfE said: “Managing a shortfall of this magnitude will undoubtedly impact the department’s ability to deliver public services in 2023/24, including funding of further education and higher education, skills measures and the activities of our arm’s-length bodies and agencies which deliver services and support for areas including economic development, tourism, creative and screen industries, consumer protection, workplace safety and resolving disputes at work.

“Difficult decisions will be needed in order to live within the funding available. Through this Equality Impact Assessment (EqIA), we are seeking comment and feedback from the public on the decisions required and the impacts of those decisions. Responses to the consultation will inform our decision-making.

“Budget allocations will be revisited where possible during the financial year. Funding may be reallocated to other priority areas depending on relative spend levels in each DfE business area. The EqIA and consultation responses will also be used to inform any such reallocations.”

For further information on the DfE budget proposals and how to respond to the consultation, visit https://www.economy-ni.gov.uk/budget-2023