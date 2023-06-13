DfE cuts a ‘disinvestment’ in future of Northern Ireland​​​​

Queen's University Belfast is facing potential cuts due to a £130m reduction in the Department for the Economy's spending power over the coming year

​Proposed cuts to the budget of Northern Ireland’s tourism and further education sectors will have a detrimental impact on our economy and future workforce, stakeholders said.

Dr Joanne Stuart, chair of the Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance, said: “Tourism is now one of Northern Ireland’s most important sectors with annual tourism expenditure conservatively estimated at £1bn helping support 70,000 jobs.

“Northern Ireland has created an excellent tourism product, but if we don’t promote it, tourists will simply go elsewhere and take their spending power with them.”

Budgets for tourism and higher education are under review as the Department for the Economy (DfE) faces a £130m reduction in its spending power over the coming year.

An Ulster University spokesperson said: “A cut for funding for higher education in NI inevitably represents a disinvestment in the future of Northern Ireland, the skills of its workforce and the power of its research and innovation.

“Ulster University supports the consideration of a new funding model for higher education — one that does not starve higher education of resource, is not susceptible to in-year cuts and delivers against the need for better sub-regional balance in respect of student numbers while preserving and promoting university access for those who are most disadvantaged.”