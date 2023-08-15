Diageo wins planning permission for £26m extension of Baileys site

Drinks giant Diageo has won planning permission for a £26m extension of its Baileys global supply site in Mallusk, the company has announced.

Diageo said it welcomed the decision from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to give the go-ahead to the extension on the site, once of just two on the globe where Baileys is produced.

The Mallusk site produces, bottles, labels and stores the original Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur.

The company said the approval would improve its logistics and warehousing facilities on the site, which produces over 60 million bottles of Baileys every year for export to 150 countries.

There are two other Diageo sites in Northern Ireland - a beer canning and packaging facility in east Belfast and its corporate headquarters in Belfast city centre.

Read more Belfast route part of big plans for Dublin Express

Lesley Allen, operations manager at Baileys Mallusk, said: “We are delighted with the council’s decision to approve our plans to extend our site at Mallusk.

"The extension will support the storage, delivery and distribution of raw materials and finished goods and we are looking forward to the opportunities it will create for us.

“Baileys makes a considerable contribution to the local economy in Northern Ireland, and over 97% of our output is shipped around the world.

"We are confident that the planned extension will support Diageo’s wider growth strategy, building on the £40m investment we made in opening the site in 2003 and the ongoing investments to further develop the facility and the Baileys brand.”