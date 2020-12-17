Diane Dodds welcomes extension of job furlough scheme to end of April

The furlough scheme paying 80% of the wages of employees unable to work during the pandemic is to be continued until the end of April.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the extension of the Government's support as figures from HMRC showed there were 68,000 furloughed jobs in Northern Ireland at the end of October.

Of the total, 41% (28,100) were on partial furlough, so that employees were able to work and get paid for at least some hours.

South Belfast had the highest number of furloughed jobs here at 4,500.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds welcomed the extension of the scheme.

"Throughout my engagement with the national government I have made the point that businesses must be able to access the support they need," she said.

"The extension of the furlough scheme until the end of April 2021 does provide both workers and their employers with a degree of protection."

Mr Sunak also extended Government loan schemes until the end of March to help support businesses.

He said: "We know the premium businesses place on certainty, so it is right that we enable them to plan ahead regardless of the path the virus takes, which is why we're providing certainty and clarity by extending this support, as well as implementing our plan for jobs."

Under the furlough scheme employers will only be required to pay wages, National Insurance Contributions (NICS) and pensions for hours worked, and NICS and pensions for hours not worked.

The business loan schemes had been due to close at the end of January.

The schemes, now staying open until the end of March, are: the Bounce Back Loan Scheme, Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, and Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme.

The announcement of extended support for the UK economy came as output figures showed the scale of bounce-back in the local economy following lockdown.

A record 22.5% jump in output for the services sector - areas of the economy such as retail, hotels and restaurants - during July to September had followed a slump of 18.4% in the second quarter.

There was also growth in the industrial production sector of 16.2%, following a fall of 14.1% in the second quarter during lockdown.

The quarterly figures, released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, represent the first growth in production and services in about a year-and-a-half.

But output for the services sector was still down 3.9% over the year.

Industrial production was also still 6.9% below levels seen in the second quarter of last year.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said output and activity could only have gone up after such dramatic falls.

"Whilst marvelling in record rates of growth, it is important to contextualise that level of growth both historically and relative to pre-pandemic levels," he explained.

He said the services sector's rebound of 22.5%, following four quarters in a row of contraction, was stronger than expected. And while manufacturing was 2.3% lower than a year earlier, which sounded like a moderate contraction, it was still 10% down on the average recorded between 2010 and 2017.