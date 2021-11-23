Digital learning firm scales up business with £0.2m deal

Makematic develops new licensing platform with Ulster Bank support

An educational media company based in the north-west has announced a £0.2m investment to develop a new video licensing platform.

Makematic said the new platform would capitalise on a move by brands and educators to accelerate a shift to digital learning resources.

The investment, which is backed by Ulster Bank, will be used to invest in new video content as well as in-house technology to streamline licensing and distribution.

Makematic, which was founded five years ago by Catherine Davies and Mark Nagurski, has said it expects the investment will enable it to triple its annual turnover from the licensing of its content.

The funds have been secured with Ulster Bank through the UK Government-backed Recovery Loan Scheme. The scheme supports access to finance for businesses of any size as they expand and recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Makematic works with high-profile brands such as Amazon, Adobe, Microsoft and Crayola to produce and distribute short, educational animations and live action videos. It also has clients in the non-profit sector, such as the New-York Historical Society.

Mr Nagurski said the bank’s support is fuelling the company’s expansion over the coming months.

“It has been a very interesting, albeit challenging time in the education space. There was an overnight shift to digital and remote learning; a development that was already in play, but accelerated by the pandemic.

“For us, this translates to a strong uptick in new business bookings and clients. With the support of Ulster Bank we’re now developing a new licensing platform that will enable us to take the business to the next level.”

Ms Davies said the new technology would overhaul its licensing and distribution process, a cornerstone as it looks ahead to its next fundraising round through private investors in the UK, US and Australia.

“Previously, we managed our licensing and distribution manually. Our new platform will be an automated one, generating a consistent revenue stream while we focus on building the business and brand in new markets and sectors.”

Ulster Bank business development manager Aidan McGrath said Makematic is an example of how Northern Ireland-based SMEs are innovating and achieving significant global reach.

“In 2016, Catherine and Mark saw how the education sector was developing and identified the need for a service to respond to growing demand for creative and engaging digital learning resources.

“The signs were there for its future adoption, but few could have predicted such a significant and sudden shift to digital and remote learning.

“That shift has amplified demand and presented massive opportunities for growth. We’re extremely pleased to play our role in supporting Makematic to scale-up.”

In 2019, the company secured a £1m seed investment from Cordovan Capital Partners; Co-Fund NI (ERDF), managed by Clarendon Fund Managers and Techstart Ventures.

Along with businesses like Learning Pool, it’s one of a cluster of successful e-learning companies to emerge in the north-west.