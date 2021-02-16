Discount grocers Lidl and Aldi in multi-million pound NI deals

Irwin's Bakery in Portadown and Antrim's Golden Popcorn to hit 340 stores' shelves

Discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl are delivering multi-million pound boosts to the NI food industry as they agree new deals for bread and snacks.

As Lidl prepares to open a new store at north Belfast's Hillview Retail Park on Thursday - its 41st here - it has renewed a deal with family-run bakery Irwin's in Portadown.

The contract to supply Nutty Krust batch bread, Veda malted loaf and Jammy Joeys buns to 202 stores across Ireland is worth around £2.7m a year. Lidl said its 20-year partnership with Irwin's had been worth a total of £50m.

And Golden Popcorn in Antrim has won a £500,000 contract in the Republic, supplying its healthy crisps under Aldi's Snackrite brand in over 140 Aldi Ireland stores.

Lidl has reported sales of £278.2m in NI for the financial year March 2019 to February 2020.

It also had pre-tax profits of £2.1m. Lidl has said it buys around £300m worth of food from NI suppliers every year.

Aodhan Connolly, director of the NI Retail Consortium, said the commitment of discounters to NI-based suppliers showed they were in touch with what customers want.

"The consumer in NI is very different to the rest of these islands, quite simply because they are very canny - they like a bargain but it also has to be something of quality."

And he said the NI Protocol was also enabling firms here to supply supermarkets in both the Republic and Great Britain with ease.

"The NI Protocol maintains an open border and free trade with the Republic of Ireland which would allow Aldi to buy from the one supplier in NI for its southern stores and its Great Britain stores. That's a unique selling point.

"The really big retailers buy almost £2.7bn of NI agrifood every year - we only use about £0.75bn of that and the rest goes to the Republic or Great Britain.

"We are 1.9 million people and we feed 10 million people - it's a testament to the hard work of farmers, producers and retailers for buying it. These are all positive news stories which show that whatever's happening, Covid-19 or Brexit, business continues."

Irwin's was set up in 1912 and now employs more than 450 staff. It has supplied Lidl in NI since the German discounter opened its first NI store in Cookstown in 1999.

Michael Murphy, Irwin's Bakery chief executive, said: "Not only has this supply contract supported our growth strategy, but it has also enabled us to increase production, create more jobs locally and expand our range of products."

Golden Popcorn secured its deal with Aldi Ireland with support from economic development agency Invest NI.

Managing director Sean McClinton said: "The RoI is our main market and this deal is yet another step forward for our business. Invest NI's business development support has been invaluable... it has assisted us to build our brand and expand our product range to meet the needs of the increasing appetite for healthier snacks. We are optimistic that this deal will be a catalyst for success in other markets."

Invest NI offered the company £45,000 towards buying new equipment and in the form of advice and guidance.