Disposable income for NI households ‘is at its highest level’

Northern Ireland households are now better-off than ever with an extra £23 per week in disposable income, a report has claimed.

Families here now have £143 per week of income at their disposal once all essentials have been paid for, according to the latest income tracker report by supermarket giant Asda.

Income in NI was up 18.7% year-on-year, bringing average household disposable income to the highest it’s ever been since the income tracker began, Asda said.

It was also the fastest growth rate of any UK-region and compares with the spring last year, when households were first hit by reduced working hours and furlough arising from the first Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

However, NI remains the poorest region in the UK with household income languishing well below the UK average of £246 per week. The second-poorest region is the North East of England, with £169 per week.

Northern Ireland households also tend to have a larger proportion of their income from social security benefits.

However, many families have gained from a £20 per week uplift in Universal Credit since the pandemic began.

Sam Miley, economist at think-tank the CEBR, said: “Households in Northern Ireland have benefited more than most in the past year as the unique circumstances provided by the pandemic and associated policy measures have boosted discretionary incomes.

“The uplift to Universal Credit has been a key factor, particularly for those at the lower end of the income scale, while the combination of Northern Ireland’s relatively low unemployment rate and the furlough scheme have provided further sources of resilience.

“Despite this general positivity, it should be noted that the headline figure does mask some diverging fortunes, with a not insignificant portion of households having struggled amidst pandemic-induced income losses.”

Joe McDonald, senior manager of corporate affairs at Asda NI, said he hoped the rise in income would help to drive a bounce back as restrictions ease. “However, while most households do have that extra disposable income we are seeing somewhat of a ‘k-shaped’ recovery where others are much worse off.

“It is clear that the financial pressures and implications of reduced working hours and job uncertainty are still being felt by many families and that means it remains as vital as ever that we offer them great value when they shop with us.”