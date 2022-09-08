Disquiet over how PM will deliver energy aid package to NI consumers

People in parts of Northern Ireland could be paying 26% more for their energy than customers in Great Britain if the new Prime Minister’s planned intervention is not automatically applied here.

The news comes amid uncertainty over how households here will benefit from Liz Truss’ plan to cap the cost of energy bills at around £2,500 a year.

Ms Truss is set is to announce a package of around £90bn to shield households from the impact of huge energy costs by cancelling a proposed increase in Great Britain’s energy price cap and freezing annual gas and electricity bills at £2,500.

That will cut around £1,000 from the annual cap of £3,549 which UK households were due to start paying from October 1.

On Tuesday, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson was assured by the Government that whatever scheme applies in Great Britain, will apply in Northern Ireland.

However, the price cap does not apply here, where the system is regulated differently — and most people also rely on oil for heating.

Prices for electricity and gas in some areas of Northern Ireland are tipped to hit £3,150 in October — meaning if Ms Truss’s price intervention is not applied here from October, households here would be paying 26% more.

The NI Consumer Council said Northern Ireland needs the intervention but warned that the process of implementing it could be “really tough”. Director Peter McClenaghan said: “It’s really important that NI consumers get that help. They’re in the same boat as English consumers with very high prices.

“NI households have lower disposable income and lower levels of savings so they’re really in need of that money. It’s really important that we get a mirror image of that scheme here.”

He said it should be possible to roll out the scheme here. ”But it won’t come without challenges because the difficulty here is that we’re totally unique. How do you get support to people who use home heating oil?

“Two-thirds of homes — that’s around 500,000 households — have home heating oil and there’s no obvious solution as to how to get that to them, but they need that support just as much as others do.

“Oil prices are now back over £1 per litre so that 500 litres is now over £500, which is double the 10-year average. And about 250,000 households across Scotland and Wales are in the same situation, so it’s an issue that I imagine people in NI and the regions will be pressing the PM on.”

He said that because gas and electricity were regulated in Northern Ireland, the Utility Regulator can act as a conduit between government and suppliers. “But people can jump around and have different heating oil suppliers, so the challenge will be quite significant in how we get support to people.

“The short answer is it’s going to be really tough to get support to people but the Consumer Council is very much of the view that’s what needs to be in place.”

Northern Ireland is still waiting for detail on how and when an earlier government intervention in the form of a £400 discount on electricity bills will apply here. Resolving that issue could pave the way for other schemes.

Mr McClenaghan said the companies involved were working on introducing “behind the scenes technology” to help distribute the discount to people’s bills, “so that could be used as proxy again to get money out to people”.

Ulster University economist Dr Esmond Birnie said he expected the new scheme would be designed to be applied directly in Great Britain and that the support for Northern Ireland would be worked out according to the Barnett formula, which dictates how funds are distributed to UK regions. “Then we have the practical/legal/political problem of devising a way in NI to get the money spent.”

He said the intervention would be on a “massive and unprecedented scale”. “It looks like small scale measures will simply not cut it, and the distress to families and businesses from higher costs are real.”