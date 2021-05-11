Dodds’ 10 year plan ‘to improve economy and quality of life’

At the launch of the Economic Vision are Steve Orr, Catalyst; Kirsty McManus, Director of the Institute of Directors; Economy Minister Diane Dodds; Dr Jayne Brady MBE, Belfast Digital Innovation; Michael Ryan, Spirit AeroSystems Belfast; Dr Joanne Stuart OBE, Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance Commissioner

The DUP Minister, who faces the possible loss of her job when a new party leader is appointed, said the plan has been in the works for “months” and was not a bid to secure her legacy in the post.

‘A 10X Economy’ has had the input of businesspeople including Dr Jayne Brady, Belfast Digital Innovation Commissioner, the head of Catalyst NI Steve Orr, Institute of Directors NI leader Kirsty McManus and Dr Joanne Stuart, head of the NI Tourism Alliance.

It focuses on building up strengths of the local economy such as advanced manufacturing, cyber-security, creative industries like film, and financial services, with the department promising it will deliver “better jobs with better wages and an improvement in people’s quality of life”.

There are 10 guiding principles, such as building a greener economy and increasing innovation.

The Minister said: “We want to create a really bold, ambitious statement for the Northern Ireland economy to create that decade of innovation that will take us to a really world-class economy.

“We’ll focus on our strengths, the area where we are truly world class already, but we will build on those, and we will innovate and build better, create more jobs, better opportunity, more stability.”

The plan was launched at Catalyst NI in Titanic Quarter, close to the Harland & Wolff shipyard.

The Minister said: “Here we are in the shadow of the Harland & Wolff cranes, which symbolise that economy of the past and all that was glorious and good about that, but today the NI economy is about cyber, it’s about fintech... we’re just beside the Paint Hall where we’re filming productions that will go across the world. “We have reinvented ourselves and the NI economy is changing, and we want to focus on those strengths, those areas that are truly world-class, build on those and then build around them with the skills or our people so that we can create the opportunity for people across the community in NI.”

The plan doesn’t contain a target for jobs, the Minister confirmed.

Instead, “this is about the vision, this is about saying that NI is a brilliant place to live, to work, to invest, to do business in”. “And it’s about after the horrors of the last year for the economy when many firms, there were so many difficulties for so many firms, we can build back better, we can recover, we can really be world class, and it’s about creating the vision, and the hope, and the mechanisms to do that”.

The Minister has said that the NI Protocol, devised to avoid a harder border on the island of Ireland as a result of Brexit, has been a drag on the local economy but that dealing with its shortcomings was not a part of the plan. The Protocol has ushered in checks on goods coming from Great Britain into here — a process which unionists have said has eroded their sense of Britishness.

Mrs Dodds said: “There are many things about the Protocol that really need to be sorted out but this is about giving a bold vision and ambition for the economy.

“It’s about the big picture and really placing NI as one of those really world class small regional economies in the world.

“Currently we lag in the bottom quartile of those small regional economies. We can and will be better and the TenX vision is about that.”

She said the department had been working for “months” on the strategy, pre-dating the forced resignation of party leader Arlene Foster and the ensuing leadership contest between Agriculture Minister and MLA Edwin Poots, and Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Mr Poots’ camp has indicated that he will replace Mrs Dodds as Economy Minister with MLA Paul Frew if he wins Friday’s leadership contest.

But should Sir Jeffrey triumph, his camp has indicated that Mrs Dodds would be nominated interim First Minister.

That would give Sir Jeffrey time to resign his seat in Lagan Valley, enabling him to run in an Assembly election, become an MLA and therefore First Minister.

But Mrs Dodds would not be drawn on her future and the prospect of no longer being Economy Minister just days from now. “Well, look, these are really internal party matters, and we will leave them there.

“What we want to focus on is creating a Northern Ireland that is stable, prosperous, that offers opportunity and hope to every community across NI.”

And the plan had long pre-dated her party’s turmoil. “It’s something we were always going to bring out and you obviously understand that a vision like this is many, many months in the planning.

“We want to do that and make sure there is a vision, a long-term vision for the economy that sets us on that path to prosperity.”

Dr Jayne Brady, said the springboard for the plan would be Northern Ireland’s “grassroots tradition of hard work and entrepreneurship”.

And nor would workers need to be qualified to degree level to avail of the opportunities arising form more innovation in the economy. “Digitisation has democratised everything, you don’t have to have a degree any more... we’re dealing with artificial intelligence every day so that rule’s been broken.”

Steve Orr, chief executive of Cataylst Inc, said “sheer bloody-minded determination” would be needed to make the strategy reality.