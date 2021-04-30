Dodds announces £100 voucher for every adult in Northern Ireland as part of £140m high-street stimulus scheme

Dodds hails ‘day for looking forward’ as she unveils details of retail stimulus scheme

A £100 windfall awaits every adult in Northern Ireland after the Economy Minister announced details of her £140million high-street stimulus scheme, due to be launched around the end of the summer.

As retailers deemed non-essential in lockdown raise their shutters today and hospitality welcomes outdoor diners and drinkers, Diane Dodds said everyone aged 18-plus could apply for a card worth £100 to spend on their high street.

The only restrictions are that it must be spent in bricks and mortar shops here and cannot be spent on betting.

The minister also gave details of the Holiday at Home scheme, designed to give a boost to hotels and tourism in the autumn.

Mrs Dodds said that if conditions were suitable, the retail scheme would be launched at the end of the summer.

It is understood the Department for the Economy wants to wait for a time when there may be a greater economic need for support on the high street.

Redundancies are expected when the furlough scheme ends in September.

Minister Dodds said: “This is a day for looking forward. I am excited to see shoppers back on high streets, customers again enjoying outdoor hospitality and the return of holidaymakers to self-contained accommodation.

"I am optimistic because reopening of our economy is the most important first step towards economic recovery.

“However, our high street stimulus scheme will provide a timely boost to this recovery.

"It will provide eligible applicants with a pre-paid card worth £100. This means up to 1.4 million people will spend an extra £140million on our high streets rather than online.

"This has a multiplier effect which will help bring many more customers back through the doors of local retail, hospitality and other sectors.”

She said her department had researched when the spending boost would be most needed: “We expect there will be pent-up demand following the easing of restrictions. Therefore, we believe the end of the summer is the appropriate time to deliver this spending boost,” she added.

The minister also revealed details of the Holiday at Home Voucher Scheme, which will allow Northern Ireland households to claim back 50% off a stay of two nights or more in certified accommodation, up to the value of £100.

Vouchers will also offer 50% off visits to attractions, up to the value of £20. They will be allocated on a first come, first served basis, and each household can apply for one of each type of voucher. Households can then claim their money back by uploading their receipt and voucher details online. It will be launched in the autumn to drive demand after the summer.

The minister described the news as “a bright day as Northern Ireland takes another step towards normality, and it is vital this momentum is maintained”.

Glyn Roberts, the chief executive of Retail NI, urged the public to support the independent sector while observing social distancing, hand sanitising and other health measures.

“We are making a big, bold plea to the general public to support their local independent retailers as our high streets begin to reopen and we begin the long road towards recovery," he said.

Aodhan Connolly, head of the NI Retail Consortium, said: “There is finally light at the end of the tunnel for retailers large and small. Retailers have have spent weeks preparing shops for reopening and countless hours training staff on the latest safety measures.

“The lockdowns have cost retailers approximately £1billion in lost sales in the past year, and it is vital that they can make their contribution to Northern Ireland’s economic recovery.”