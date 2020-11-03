Doggy treats in store as online retailer Murphy and Bailey opens Belfast store

Karen Breene (right) and Judith Scott, who have opened Murphy and Bailey on the busy Belmont Road, Belfast

Two east Belfast dog lovers have opened a new shop selling luxury gifts for pets after seeing sales from their online business increase over lockdown.

Business partners Karen Breene and Judith Scott launched Murphy and Bailey as an online venture last year. Now they have opened a physical store at premises previously occupied by Strandtown Electrical on the busy Belmont Road.

As well as gifts for pets and pet lovers, Murphy and Bailey sells takeaway tea and coffee, and treats for animals and their owners.

Karen and Judith, who got to know each other through walking their dogs in Belmont Park, said that they believed it was the right time for them to open the store despite the challenges of Covid-19.

And despite the problems facing online retail, pet gifts remain a growth area.

Karen previously held senior global roles in BT, while Judith, who has had a long career in banking, will soon leave her senior role to work in the business full time.

Karen said: "Although we are using skills and knowledge from our corporate careers it's been a huge learning curve for both of us running our own business, but as passionate pet owners we are really excited about what we bring to the market.

"Since launching our online business last year we have seen high demand for lots of our bespoke locally produced goods like our Northern Ireland themed dog bandanas and our luxury sheepskin beds.

"Anecdotal evidence would certainly suggest that not only have more people welcomed pets into their families during lockdown but that they are also spending more time and money on their furry friends and we've seen the benefit of those trends in our business."

Murphy and Bailey stocks goods from a range of other small businesses. It has products from the Irish Woollen Workshop in Sligo, which produces luxury sheepskin beds, Mud Ireland Pottery in Portadown, which makes dishes, and Belfast company Dribbly Yak, a maker of wooden pet-themed Christmas decorations.