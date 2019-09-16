Donnelly in talks over Wrightbus purchase bid

Northern Ireland businessman Darren Donnelly has confirmed he is in talks with Ballymena-based bus manufacturer Wrightbus about the potential purchase of the company

The news comes after reports that the company could be forced to call in administrators if a rescue deal isn't secured within days.

It is reported that Wrightbus needs a cash injection of around £30m to stay in business, with its parent company, Wrights Group, hiring professional services firm Deloitte in July to advise on talks with potential investors.

Wrights Group employs around 1,400 people.

Mr Donnelly, who founded Toomebridge-based articulated trailer manufacturer Retlan Group along with his father, is in discussions regarding purchasing Wrightbus.

On Saturday, his spokesman said: "Discussions in this process are ongoing with Mr Donnelly and his advisors. We have no further comment to make at this time."