Don't forget about the supply chain, says Belfast chef Niall McKenna

Belfast chef Niall McKenna says the closure of hospitality establishments will have a grave impact on the supply chain if food producers aren't supported.

It comes as the businessman launched a cook and dine service from his Hadskis restaurant in the Cathedral Quarter over the weekends during lockdown.

"Belfast is such a foodie destination and tourists love what we offer and that's because we have access to quality producers," he said.

"But everyone forgets about the supply chain during this; those meat and food producers and paying them. They need to be still standing after this or we won't be working with good quality products.

"Is this cook and dine service going to make us money? Not really but we are supporting producers and keeping our name out there."

Mr McKenna was forced to close his Hadskis and James Street South restaurants during lockdown. He has furloughed all of his 75 staff members.

He said he was hopeful that the sector will recover but when that may be is anybody's guess.

He added: "Nobody has a clue when this will be over and if they tell you differently, they're lying. I'm an eternal optimist and I know we'll get through this and we're ready to open when it's right to do so and the public are ready."