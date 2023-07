Down Royal very excited to team up with Bluegrass again

From left, Kathryn Holland, commercial manager at Down Royal, John Rymer, sales and marketing consultant at Bluegrass Horse Feed and Stuart Crawford, racehorse trainer sponsored by Bluegrass Horse Feed

​Down Royal Racecourse has announced Bluegrass Horse Feed, equine nutrition specialist, as the official sponsor of this year’s upcoming St Patrick’s Day race meeting. Having partnered with Bluegrass on a number of occasions, Down Royal is once again delighted to welcome the Bluegrass team back to the racecourse in 2023.

Bluegrass is renowned for manufacturing a premium range of nutritionally sound and innovative horse feeds. With equine nutrition its main priority, Bluegrass is dedicated to the advancement of horse nutrition and has developed a product range consisting of over 25 specialist feeds that meets the needs of today’s equine athletes.

Working in tandem with the world’s leading research centre in equine nutrition, Kentucky Equine Research (KER), Bluegrass Horse Feed’s broad spectrum of products are underpinned by world-renowned research and expertise.

Down Royal Racecourse has a meeting on St Patrick's Day

Kathryn Holland, commercial manager at Down Royal, said: “Continuing our relationship with our long-standing sponsors is something we pride ourselves in, so we are pleased to be welcoming Bluegrass back to Down Royal this year.

“Bluegrass is synonymous with premium equine horse feeds, and we are proud to be partnering with a brand which continually works towards the advancement of horse nutrition, something we know is essential to ensure optimal racing performance.

“It really is the perfect partnership for us.”

John Rymer, sales and marketing Consultant at Bluegrass Horse Feed, said: “The team at Bluegrass takes pride in being associated with local brands, and we are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Down Royal into 2023 as we once again sponsor the St Patrick’s Day race meeting.

“Aligning Bluegrass alongside one of Ireland’s most reputable racetracks make Down Royal the perfect outlet to showcase not only the benefits, but the value our products provide.

“We’re looking forward to engaging with equestrian owners and racing enthusiasts alike while promoting the Bluegrass brand — and not forgetting to enjoy some top-class racing.”

