Dr Caoimhe Rooney: Belfast-born Nasa maths whiz named on Forbes 30 Under 30 list

A Nasa mathematician originally from Belfast has been named by Forbes magazine as one of the 30 most talented young visionaries in Europe.

Former Sullivan Upper pupil Caoimhe Rooney was named in this 30 Under 30 list for her work as a researcher of distant planets and co-founding Mathematigals, an organisation aiming to boost representation of women and girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

“I am thrilled and honoured to be included in the… 30 Under 30 Europe list for Science and Healthcare. I am so fortunate to be doing the work I love at Nasa and striving to increase the representation of women in maths through @mathematigals,” California-based Dr Rooney wrote in a tweet.

The 29-year-old is the only mathematician among a group of astrophysicists at Nasa Ames Center at Mountain View, California. She studies exoplanet atmospheres to understand how they are formed, what they're made of, and if they could be home to extra-terrestrial life.

Born in Belfast, she studied pure maths at Trinity College Dublin before gaining a PhD in applied maths at the University of Oxford.

Dr Rooney is one of several Irish people on the list, including fashion designer Roisin Pierce and Abhilash Borana, the founder of Shannon-based Failte Solar.

Dublin-based Ms Pierce is the founder and creative director of her eponymous brand established in 2020.

Mr Borana, originally from India, is the co-founder of Failte Solar, which sells solar power equipment from its headquarters in Shannon.

Some of the other names on the list are well-known, including 27-year-old Simone Ashley, who played Kate Sharma in Netflix's series Bridgerton and members of the Italian rock band Maneskin, the most recent Eurovision Song Contest winners.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Dr Rooney said it was a former teacher at Sullivan Upper, Mrs Anderson, who put her on the career path that led to Nasa.

“It wasn't until GSCE when I got a really amazing teacher who re-instilled that love of maths, who showed me I could do it and more importantly that it was a lot of fun,” she told the broadcaster.

After university, she set out to find a job that combined her passions — maths and space.

“Growing up I loved space, but there wasn't many obvious opportunities for a profession in that here in Northern Ireland. I started looking at opportunities in Nasa, thinking: ‘You know what, I'll just go all in’,” she explained.

“And I found that they were actually looking for mathematical modellers.

“The role was right up my alley and I just had to convince them that I had the mathematical capabilities to do what they wanted.”

Dr Rooney said her job at Nasa involves researching planets way outside the solar system, exoplanets.

“These planets are light-years away so Nasa can't send a space probe to take pictures, they need to use powerful telescopes to detect light that is reflecting off of them,” Dr Rooney said.

“We then break this light up into its different wave lengths and, by looking at the breakdowns of this light, we can look at what the planet's atmosphere is like, its climate and if there are signs of life.”

On whether there might be extra-terrestrial life, Dr Rooney said: “That is the ultimate question, could there be other forms of life in the universe? But the forms of life people are thinking of aren't little green men with four eyes, it's more than likely microbes or bacteria.”