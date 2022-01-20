Draft Budget is balanced but doesn’t have backing of Executive, says fiscal watchdog

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has delivered a balanced draft budget, but it lacks the support of the Executive, evidence of strategic thinking and reasoning on the proposed allocation of hundreds of millions in extra block money, according an independent fiscal watchdog.

Mr Murphy’s multi-year budget proposals are currently with the different departments for consultation that is due to end in March, with a plan to pass it before May’s Assembly election.

The proposals, on the spending of approximately £48bn in total over the next three years, includes an annual 2% cut in the baseline budget for each department apart from health, which will be allocated the money, the recently formed Northern Ireland Fiscal Council noted in an assessment.

But this cut is dwarfed by extra funding coming from the block grant, which will give most departments increased funding, with exceptions, particularly justice. The Department for the Economy will also be a loser overall if funding from Europe is not replaced, either partially or fully.

The council noted in its report that the block grant will rise by £954m next year, rising to £1,375bn in 2024/25.

“The Draft Budget proposals published by the Finance Minister in December would 'balance' the budget, but they lack the agreement of the Executive, evidence of strategic priority-setting beyond health and concrete proposals in areas like efficiencies and charging. Much remains for the Executive to do,” Council chairman Sir Robert Chote said.

“Presented with a bigger Block Grant settlement than most people expected, the Finance Minister’s big judgements were to increase capital borrowing, freeze Regional Rates and increase departmental spending — especially in health,” Sir Robert said.

He added: “In terms of ensuring a strategic approach, it is also regrettable that the Executive could not publish its draft Investment Strategy in time to inform the capital spending proposals.

“Looking beyond the election, it is also essential that the incoming Executive establishes a close link between its budget allocations and the Programme for Government that it will be required by legislation to agree.”

The council also warned that there are risks to the budget plans, including high inflation leading to pressure to increase public sector pay and the future of funding outside the Executive’s control, including the UK Government’s plans for replacement of European funding.

Distribution of the increased block grant creates relative winners and losers among the departments and there is little explanation of the choices made, according to the fiscal watchdog.

A large chunk of this "general allocation", £664m, will go to health, while it is proposed the Department of Justice will receive just £5m.

Some money is allocated for specific purposes, including £138m to the Executive in 2022/23 rising to £146m in 24/25 to cover funding for pensions to victims of the Troubles, payments to those who suffered historical institutional abuse, and an inquiry into Mother and Baby Homes.

Overall, Sir Robert and his team said the Executive “needs to redouble its efforts to agree a reforming budget ahead of May’s Assembly elections if it is to make the most of its three-year Block Grant settlement”.

Finance Minister Murphy said he welcomed the council's report and the "assessment that the Draft Budget represents a balanced position with the extra money being provided to departments more than compensating for the 2% cuts made to prioritise health".

The "report recognises there have been useful advances in the transparency of the Draft Budget," a department spokesperson added.

"The department accepts there is more to do and will examine the report findings to identify where further improvements can be made to the budget process."