Dublin-based company snaps up NI security and cleaning firms

Robinson Services has provided cleaning and support services for over 40 years (stock image)

Irish outsourcing company Bidvest Noonan has acquired two major businesses employing a total of 900 people in Northern Ireland.

Robinson Services and its specialists security arm Sword Security (NI) have now joined the Dublin-based Bidvest Noonan group.

The deal puts Bidvest Noonan among Northern Ireland’s biggest employers with more than 2,500 employees.

Bidvest Noonan, which dates back to 1977, is a major provider of services such as cleaning and security in the UK and Ireland. It said the deal with Robinson Services “cements its position as the leading provider in Northern Ireland”.

Robinson Services has provided cleaning and support services for over 40 years, while Sword Security (NI) is one of Northern Ireland’s main security providers.

Bidvest Noonan confirmed that conditions of employment for the two firms’ 900+ employees in Northern Ireland would be unchanged.

It’s the second major investment by Bidvest Noonan in Northern Ireland over the last two years. In 2021, it snapped up industrial cleaning Amber Support Solutions.

Now the company said the addition of Robinson Services and Sword Security (NI) “further strengthens Bidvest Noonan's capability in the region, combining their extensive experience, expertise, and resources to deliver exceptional results to clients”.

David Robinson, managing director of Robinson Services, said: “It’s a very exciting time for all of us at Robinson Services and Sword Security as we become part of Bidvest Noonan.

"Our businesses have so much in common, including our commitment to putting people first, creating exceptional service solutions through imagination and expertise, and our dedication to building strong and long-lasting relationships with our customers. I'm excited about our future as part of Bidvest Noonan.”

Jim O’Hagan, managing director of Bidvest Noonan in Northern Ireland, said: “Our businesses are highly compatible, which will allow us to achieve a seamless transition. For our customers and our people, this means that our operations will continue as normal, with the same dedicated teams delivering the highest standards of service."

Cormac Sheils, CEO of Bidvest Noonan, added: "We have always had big ambitions for our business in Northern Ireland, aiming to scale up, enhance our infrastructure, and build expertise to deliver the most innovative, high-quality services in the market.

"The addition of Robinson Services and Sword Security is a significant step forward in our strategy."