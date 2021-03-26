Duke of York’s lightshow a ray of hope after a difficult year, says boss

The celebrated pub’s display, commissioned by bar director Willie Jack, consists of 21 steel umbrellas created by local firm AM Light.

The umbrellas, which hang over the length of Commercial Court, create a colourful canopy by day and a changing lightshow by night.

They can also be colour-coded to honour special events.

Rainbow Umbrella Installation Lights Up iconic Belfast Street

The display, named No rain, No Rainbows, pays tribute to the contribution made by frontline health workers during the Covid crisis.

For the finale of the installation, the street will be illuminated with a rainbow.

Joanne Jack, a director at Commercial Court Inns, which owns the Duke of York, said: "It is fitting that we officially launch the installation this weekend as the clocks go forward and the city’s largest mass vaccination centre prepares to open next week.

"This has been a long and very difficult year for many people, but Belfast is a resilient city.

Rainbow Umbrella Installation Lights Up iconic Belfast Street

"We have weathered darker days than this and there is now very real hope that we have brighter days on the horizon.

"This message is at the heart of our new umbrella installation. I hope this strikes a chord with people as we take cautiously optimistic steps forward."

Chris McNevison, of AM Light added: "We are proud to partner with The Duke of York on this major new light installation, which we hope will be a beacon of hope to many in the weeks and months ahead."