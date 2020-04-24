Dungannon firm Multiple Product Designs fined £24k after worker suffered 'life-changing injuries' in fall

A Dungannon company has been fined £24,000 for health and safety breaches which left an employee with life-changing injuries.

Multiple Product Designs Ltd pleaded guilty to two breaches of health and safety legislation after an employee fell from a height while working and sustained a permanent traumatic brain injury.

The case was brought by Mid Ulster District Council, during which the company agreed that the system and method of work was hazardous and created the circumstances resulting in the employee's injuries.

In delivering his judgement in court on Thursday, Judge Fowler QC said it is "beyond doubt" the worker suffered a serious injury and "nothing I can do or say in terms of sentencing can ameliorate his suffering".

“The company accepts that the system of work employed was, particularly with the benefit of hindsight, effectively an accident waiting to happen. It was a rudimentary and unsafe system of work," he said.

“I accept the defence submission that there has been a complete sea change in terms of the company’s approach to health and safety and its compliance with the required safety standards."

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney, said: “This has been one of the most serious prosecutions taken by the Council and we welcome the sentencing which imposes a substantial fine and demonstrates very clearly how vital it is to have robust health and safety policy and practice in place.

“However, this outcome will not reverse the life-changing injuries with which the person has been left and my thoughts today are very much with him and his family."

The company was also ordered to pay the council’s legal costs of £8,020. It could not be reached for comment.