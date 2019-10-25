Dungannon hotel that was once a bank back on sale for £615,000

The Bank House Hotel is on Irish Street in Dungannon

A Co Tyrone hotel has been placed back on the market, with an asking price of £615,000.

The Bank House Hotel, a listed building on Irish Street, Dungannon, was renovated and extended from the former Allied Irish Bank building in 2007 at the height of the property boom.

The hotel has 17 ensuite bedrooms, bar and lounge, function rooms, kitchen and on-site laundry quarters, as well as a roof terrace and smoking area.

"Although the hotel has been closed now for several years it has been maintained throughout and remains in good condition inside and out," agents selling the property have said.

"This offers a viable opportunity to be re-opened as a hotel or even simply a B&B, as rooms are in high demand in the Dungannon area especially with many large businesses based in the local area."

The building was first constructed as a private residence in 1897. Over the years the building has housed a wine and spirit merchant and three different banks before its transformation into the Bank House Hotel.

During the renovation work many of the features from each of the building's transitions, from private home, to business premises, to bank were retained which "served to give the hotel a unique and friendly atmosphere".

The hotel was previously listed for sale in October 2012 for £500,000 after its closure in January of that year.

It was described as a "sad day for the town" with 32 jobs lost when the hotel shut its doors.

Meanwhile, the Glen Eden Hotel, in Belleek, Co Fermanagh, is also on the market for £635,000.

The hotel, which overlooks the River Erne, has 35 ensuite bedrooms, a bar, restaurant, function room and gym facilities.

A recent report found that more than £1bn has been invested in the Northern Ireland hotel market in the last 20 years, with the number of bedrooms doubling in that time.

There are now 145 hotels here and in the last three years room numbers have increased by 1,900 to 9,548 rooms, with the majority of the new rooms in Belfast.