Dunmurry car components maker Linamar Light Metals suffers £6.3m loss in 2020

The performance of Linamar Light Metals in Dunmurry was affected by lockdowns during 2020

A Dunmurry-based company which makes components for cars has reported a £6.3m loss for 2020 as Covid took its toll on the industry.

Linamar Light Metals Belfast was part of Montupet until the French company was taken over by Canadian business Linamar Corporation in 2015.

Linamar took a major hit from the impact of lockdowns in 2020, according to accounts filed with Companies House.

Turnover was down 44%, from £84.5m in 2019 to £47.6m, while pre-tax profits slumped from £14.3m to a loss of £6.3m. There was an operating loss of £6.1m, contrasting with operating profits of £10m.

In comments accompanying the results, the company said the loss was “as a result of significantly lower sales due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy”.

It said that "European automotive production activity (was) affected by country-wide lockdowns”, adding that there was low end-user demand in the second and third quarters of 2020.

The company’s strategic report said that the company’s main European customers had all shut down their operations at different points during March 2020, before reopening before June.

"As we operate on a just in time operation, we also closed during this period,” the company said.

But it availed of the UK’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to protect the jobs of affected employees during the period, with the amount of support from government totalling £3.1m.

It added: “There has been an impact of the global pandemic on the company operations, however the company believes it maintains sufficient liquidity to satisfy its financial obligations during 2021.”

Year on year, employment in the company was down from 565 to 511, a fall of nearly 10%. There was a corresponding fall in the company’s pay bill from £21.4m to £20.3m.

According to the results, there were five fewer managers in 2020 compared to 2019, while the number of technicians fell by 10. There were 39 fewer operators, with numbers falling from 402 to 363.

Last week, parent company Linamar in Canada reported strong results for 2021.

It said new business wins hit a record level for 2021 in the final quarter, and was its second-strongest quarter in history for new business wins. There were strong business wins in electrified vehicles, up 50% on 2020.

Across the corporation, sales hit $6.5bn, up from $5.8bn. Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization hit $1bn, up from $0.9bn. But at $1.5bn, sales for the fourth quarter were down from $1.7bn in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Semi-conductor supply issues among customers of the business affected sales in its mobility division, which were down 10.6%.

Linamar executive chair and chief executive Linda Hasenfratz said: “2021 presented some significant challenges in supply chain and other constraints impacting our ability to deliver product and the cost of what was delivered, but our team still produced double-digit top and bottom line growth as promised.

"We had an absolutely outstanding year in new business wins, which we are very excited about, a new record for us, with no less than 50% more in dollars of business won for electrified vehicles than seen in 2020.

"Cash flow was again strong, positioning us well for continued investment both organically and through acquisition in an opportunistic environment.

"We see significant opportunities out there for growth, and with continued strong market demand, we envision a solid future for us as supply chain challenges ease in coming quarters.”