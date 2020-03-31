DUP MLA claims republicans are intimidating businesses into coronavirus closure 

A DUP MLA has claimed republicans have intimidated businesses into closing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in the Assembly, Paul Frew told Finance Minister Conor Murphy he was concerned when he heard that businesses in the manufacturing industry were being put under pressure to close by people including Sinn Fein activists.

"I am deeply worried when I hear reports of intimidation by republicans and party activists of his [Conor Murphy's] party of businesses, employers and CEOs of manufacturing plants who are striving to stay open - who this Assembly may well call upon to redirect resources and make things for us that will save lives.

"I'm deeply worried that I have heard reports of party activists from his party intimidating and harassing businesses to close completely," he said.

It comes after Portadown-based business Ulster Carpets said it is to "run down" some of its operations after they claimed threats were made against employees.

The business found itself thrust into the limelight for continuing to work on during the coronavirus outbreak but stressed it had at all times followed official government advice.

Ulster Carpets said it had been "very disappointed by some of the ill-informed commentary" used against the company.

"We would request that this would cease as it has created an atmosphere in which abuse and threats have been issued against many of our employees," a company spokesman said.

Mr Murphy said the claims of Sinn Fein activists targeting businesses were without substance.

"Of course if you're aware of accusations which are essentially of criminal behaviour, you have an obligation to report those to the police and I hope you have rather than simply bring them here for publicity purposes," he said.