DUP’s Gregory Campbell calls on Iceland supermarket to extend £30 pensioner voucher to Northern Ireland

A voucher which offers pensioners £30 towards their food bill at Iceland should be extended to Northern Ireland stores, according to DUP MP Gregory Campbell.

The supermarket is offering the voucher in 269 of their stores across 17 areas of England, Scotland and Wales, but so far as not said the 'Summer Cheer' campaign will be extended here.

Pension-age residents who are living independently, or with a carer, who rely solely on a state pension and benefits will be able to claim the voucher and other essentials.

The scheme follows a pilot scheme in London which helped older people in the lead-up to last Christmas.

Calling on the supermarket to extend their offering here, Mr Campbell said there was a “strong case” for Northern Ireland customers to benefit.

“While commending Iceland on helping some of the most vulnerable citizens in parts of the United Kingdom, I am disappointed that this Scheme, administered by the Rothesay Foundation, is not currently available in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I appreciate that not every part of Great Britain will have access to the Scheme either, but Northern Ireland has some areas of deep deprivation and there is a strong case for the Scheme being extended to this part of the United Kingdom.

“I have also written to other supermarkets located here to establish if they will introduce something similar across the UK.

“It would be helpful if 4 or 5 large supermarket chains all did this for independently living pensioners and they were to get some extra support via this voucher scheme.”

Iceland has been contacted for a response.