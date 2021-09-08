E&I Engineering bought by US firm Vertiv Holdings in £1.5bn deal

E&I founder and chief executive Philip O’Doherty is Derry City chairman

E&I Engineering is located on the Derry-Donegal border.

US company Vertiv Holdings has acquired E&I Engineering - one of the biggest employers in the North West of Ireland - as part of a £1.5bn deal.

Located close to the Derry-Donegal border, the E+I Engineering workforce comes from both sides of the border.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of E&I, Philip O’Doherty, is well-known as the Chairman of Derry City FC.

E&I operates in more than 30 countries, designing and making systems for a worldwide market, and employs over 2,000 staff around the world, with just under half are based in the north-west plant.

It is the largest electrical switchgear manufacturer in the UK and Ireland is considered a global leader in the critical power distribution sector.

The company had annual sales of approximately $460m (£334m) in 2021 and has a long heritage in the power distribution market.

E&I pioneered unique in-house integrated power solution designs and technology tailored to individual client project needs.

Ohio-based Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions.

It has announced that through its subsidiaries, it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire E&I Engineering Ireland Limited and its affiliate, Powerbar Gulf LLC.

A deal was agreed for approximately “$1.8 billion (£1.3bn) in upfront consideration plus the potential for up to $200 million (£145m) in cash, based on achieving certain 2022 profit milestones”.

Mr O’Doherty said: "This transaction brings together two highly complementary businesses and represents a great outcome for E&I’s employees and customers."

"We are excited to join the Vertiv team and to continue to grow our business through Vertiv’s global reach, strong channel presence and great customer positioning in critical digital infrastructures."

The transaction has been unanimously approved by Vertiv’s Board of Directors.

Rob Johnson, Vertiv’s Chief Executive Officer, said: "The acquisition of E&I represents a key milestone in Vertiv’s strategy, completing our portfolio of in-building power train offerings for data centers and vital commercial and industrial markets."

"The combination will amplify Vertiv’s growth opportunities and profitability, while enabling Vertiv to deliver differentiated solutions that manage a customer’s entire power infrastructure as an integrated system.

Dave Cote, Vertiv’s Executive Chairman, added: “We look forward to adding E&I’s highly skilled team members to the Vertiv family. Our companies share a strong culture of engineering excellence and innovation and a passion for serving our customers with differentiated products and service."

"While this deal marks the first acquisition by Vertiv since becoming a public company, our team has thoughtfully followed acquisition best practices during the process of identification, valuation, due diligence and integration planning. E&I represents a unique opportunity for Vertiv and it fits well in the Vertiv portfolio. I am excited about the potential of these two great businesses coming together as one."