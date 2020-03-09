Eastern Airways introduces Belfast City Airport flights after Flybe collapse

Eastern Airways launches route from George Best Belfast City Airport to Teesside International Airport. Eastern Airways Captain, Leigh Kelly, First Officer, Tom Tansey, and Cabin Crew, Lewis Evans, welcomed by Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager, at George Best Belfast City Airport.

Belfast City Airport is continuing to bounce back from the collapse of Flybe with the announcement of a new six times a week service to Teeside International Airport by Eastern Airways.

The announcement of the new service follows the news last week Scottish airline Loganair would be taking over two former Flybe routes from Belfast City to Aberdeen and Inverness.

As a result of Flybe entering administration last week then airline, a former franchise partner of Flybe, is once again selling its flights independently.

Welcoming Monday’s inaugural service from Teesside International to Belfast City Airport Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager at Belfast City Airport, said: “We are pleased to welcome Eastern Airways back to Belfast City and its new six-times weekly route to Teesside International Airport.

“This service will prove popular with both business and leisure passengers, enhancing air connectivity between Northern Ireland and the north-east of England with Darlington, Middlesbrough, Durham, Hartlepool, Sunderland and Stockton-on-tees all within a convenient driving distance of the airport.”

Roger Hage, Eastern Airways’ General Manager Commercial and Operations, added: “We are pleased to announce that our flights are now on sale as we’ve moved quickly to introduce a new booking system for Eastern Airways flights since becoming independent again.

“Delivering regional connectivity is vital for economic prosperity and regional development which supports our ability to provide a quality, cost effective and speedy service to meet the needs of both business and leisure travellers.”

Fares from Belfast City Airport to Teesside start from £69 one way.

Flybe had been the largest airline operator to fly Belfast, accounting for 80% of the routes leaving from the City Airport.