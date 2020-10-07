Eastern Airways takes over axed Belfast City to Cardiff flight route

Airline also upping Southampton and Teesside capacity

Belfast City Airport has announced a new service to Cardiff starting in January.

Eastern Airways is taking over the route following the collapse of the regional airline Flybe.

There will be up to six flights a week from January 11, with increased capacity also on the way for the Southampton and Teesside International Airport routes.

It is hoped the new flights will act as a shot in the arm for the airport in what has been an extremely challenging year for the local and global aviation industry.

Once it becomes operational, the route will be the only direct air link between Wales and the island of Ireland.

Katy Best, commercial director at Belfast City Airport, said there had been huge demand to reinstate the service since the collapse of Flybe in March.

"The announcement that Belfast City Airport will once again operate flights to Cardiff is not only a positive development for the airport itself, but also extremely welcome news for passengers who regularly travel to Wales," she added.

"Despite the challenging aviation environment of recent months, we continued exploring options to secure connectivity with the Welsh capital.

"We're very happy that our partner, Eastern Airways, has committed to this service."

The route will initially be operated by Jetstream 41 aircraft seating 29 passengers and running on weekdays and on Sundays with a ticket starting price of £79.99 each way.

Eastern Airways' service to Teeside International Airport will now fly twice daily.

There will also be extra flights to Southampton Airport, with the airline introducing two flights in Sunday in response to demand.

Roger Hage, general manager of commercial and operations for Eastern Airways, said the airline wanted to rebuild passenger numbers sustainably.

"Ensuring the right services and frequencies are offered as passenger confidence returns is essential," he added.

"As the UK's regional airline serving all four home nations, the introduction of a Cardiff service, combined with the increase in frequency on both our Belfast City to Southampton and Teeside International routes, means connectivity between Northern Ireland and both England and Wales is already in place as the appetite for travel increases."

Belfast City Airport reassured customer that all coronavirus safety regulations would be adhered to on the new flights.

The news follows the opening of a new route by Loganair between Belfast and Glasgow last month.