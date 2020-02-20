EasyJet could take over Flybe routes if rescue deal bid fails

EasyJet has already benefited from the collapse of Thomas Cook (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Airlines including easyJet have sounded out at least some of the UK airports into which embattled carrier Flybe operates with a view to taking over routes if the airline fails to secure a rescue deal.

It's the latest move being made to prepare for the possible collapse of the airline, which has been struggling to survive. A recent report said the carrier had sufficient cash to continue operations until the end of this month.

Exeter-based Flybe is owned by Connect Airways - a consortium that includes Aer Lingus Regional operator Stobart Air.

It employs about 2,000 people and flies to 14 destinations from Belfast City Airport.

Dozens of its aircraft are leased from Limerick-based regional aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital.

Stobart Air is controlled by the UK-based Stobart Group.

Connect Airways paid just £2.2m for Flybe last year, but pledged to pump £100m of loans into the airline to keep it flying. Stobart Air owns 30% of Connect, as does Virgin Travel Group, a subsidiary of Virgin Atlantic. Cyrus Equity Partners owns 40%.

It's also understood that the Stobart group has already been examining its financial options to help bankroll any cash injection that Flybe may require as part of a rescue package.

Flybe turned to the UK Government earlier this year seeking assistance to help the carrier survive. A provisional plan was thrashed out that would see the payment of about £100m of air passenger tax due from Flybe deferred.

But new Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is believed to be opposed to cutting air passenger duty, which could jeopardise the rescue.

Any targeted cut to the levy is also opposed by bigger rivals including Ryanair and Aer Lingus and British Airways owner, IAG.

Michael O'Leary

Ryanair chief executive, Michael O'Leary this month described the proposed air passenger duty holiday for Flybe as a "blatant breach of state aid rules and competition rules".

"There are no circumstances under which the UK Government should be bailing out what has been a chronically loss-making airline for the last 20 years," he said.