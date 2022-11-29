EasyJet expands Belfast International Airport base with direct route to Rhodes and 40 new jobs announced

Up to 40 new jobs and a new route to the Greek island of Rhodes is to be launched at Belfast International Airport after easyJet expanded its base at the site.

The operator said it is adding an eighth aircraft to their base, with the Airbus A320neo aircraft based in Belfast this summer.

The 186-seat aircraft will be based at the airport throughout the summer season, and it joins three 156-seat Airbus A319, two 186-seat A320 and two 186-seat A320neo aircraft.

The new route between Belfast and Rhodes is scheduled to launch on June 3, 2023, with twice weekly departures on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “I am delighted to be announcing our plans for expansion at Belfast International Airport today.

“The addition of another aircraft will help us to deliver growth in Belfast and offer customers an even wider range of destinations, like our new route to Rhodes, which will provide our customers in Northern Ireland a direct connection to one of Europe's most popular beach destinations this summer, all with low fares and great service.”

Uel Hoey, business development director at Belfast International Airport added: “We are delighted to acknowledge easyJet’s ongoing robust commitment towards air connectivity to and from Northern Ireland with their investment of significantly higher capacity in 2023 – and particularly welcome the addition onto their Belfast network of the beautiful Greek island of Rhodes for the benefit of those forward planning their next Summer break.”