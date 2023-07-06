EasyJet launches new route from Belfast to Hurghada

The new route will launch on October 31.

Airliner EasyJet has launched a new route from Belfast International Airport to Egypt, with the first flights set to take place in the autumn.

Flights to Egypt’s scuba diving hotspot Hurghada will launch from Belfast International from 31 October with weekly departures on Tuesdays throughout the year.

EasyJet is the number one carrier from the UK to both Egypt and North Africa, which continue to prove popular with UK holidaymakers for guaranteed winter sun, vast sandy beaches and world-renowned coral reefs.

In May the airline announced it would be launching nine new routes this winter including the only route from the UK to Akuyeri in Iceland and with eight additional new routes on sale from today from the UK, customers have even more choice when looking to book their next winter getaway, whether they’re hitting the slopes, browsing Europe’s best Christmas markets, planning a magical family holiday or chasing the winter sun.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK Country Manager said: “We’re delighted to announce this new route from Belfast International Airport to Hurghada in Egypt, providing evening more choice for our customers this winter whether they’re looking for a Christmas getaway, or chasing the winter sun and we can’t wait to welcome more customers on board.”

Read more One of UK’s oldest flight attendants celebrates 73rd birthday

Graham Keddie, Managing Director at Belfast International Airport said Egypt had traditionally been a popular destination.

"Egypt has long been a requested destination by our passengers and the beautiful resort of Hurghada will open up the stunning Red Sea Coast of Egypt for local travellers,” he said.

"We are delighted that easyJet are again expanding their offering from Belfast International Airport coming on the back of new routes to Antalya and Rhodes and thus providing further choice and flexibility for holidaymakers.”

Flights on the new route for this winter are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app with fares between Belfast and Hurghada starting from £48.54.

The new routes also come after easyJet and easyJet holidays recently announced plans to launch 15 new summer routes from Birmingham, where the airline will open a new base in March 2024.

The opening of the base with the addition of three aircraft at the airport has enabled the airline to further expand its Birmingham network to 28 routes to serve both leisure and business travellers flying from the UK’s second largest city.