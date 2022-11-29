EasyJet launches new route to sun destination from Belfast International as it prepares to vie with Ryanair

EasyJet Holidays will be offering bookings to Rhodes to hotels such as the Olive Garden

Low-cost airline EasyJet will base another aircraft at Belfast International next summer as it launches a new route to Rhodes, opening up a potential 40 new jobs at the airport.

An Airbus A320neo will be EasyJet’s eighth aircraft in Belfast, helping it launch the route to the Greek island and increase frequency on other routes.

As the largest airline in Northern Ireland, EasyJet flies to 29 destinations from Belfast International Airport across eight countries in the UK, Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

But it will have added competition from Ryanair at Belfast International from next summer, when the Irish budget airline returns after a spat over air passenger duty (APD).

The rivals will go head-to-head on some sunshine routes, such as Alicante and Faro.

EasyJet’s UK country manager Ali Gayward told the Belfast Telegraph: “We have been flying constantly from Belfast International for over 27 years while others have come and gone, and done so many times. We account for over 89% of all the traffic out of Belfast International.

“But competition is good for business and good for customers and we will be head-to-head with Ryanair on some routes.”

Ms Gayward said the airline was anticipating strong sales on holiday routes such as Greece and Turkey.

“It’s great to be adding Rhodes to our network,” she said, adding that it was already a popular route at other bases.

Customers will also be able to book hotels in Rhodes through EasyJet Holidays.

“All the Greek islands have their own individual characteristics, though Rhodes is maybe slightly less developed.”

Adding an extra aircraft would also enable EasyJet to add capacity to other routes, Ms Gayward explained.

The 186-seat A320neo joins three 156-seat Airbus A319, two 186-seat A320 and two 186-seat A320neo aircraft in the EasyJet Belfast fleet.

Uel Hoey, business development director at Belfast International Airport, said: “We are delighted to acknowledge EasyJet’s ongoing, robust commitment towards air connectivity to and from Northern Ireland with its investment of significantly higher capacity in 2023, and particularly welcome the addition to their Belfast network of the beautiful Greek island of Rhodes for the benefit of those forward-planning their next summer break.”

EasyJet announced its new Belfast route as the the group reported underlying pre-tax losses of £178m for the 12 months to September 30 against losses of £1.1bn the previous year.

EasyJet said it notched up its best earnings for a single quarter over the summer, at £674m on an underlying basis, as the ending of pandemic travel restrictions put overseas holidays firmly back on the agenda.

Asked if the group would soon see a return to full-year profitability, Ms Gayward said: “We have seen a £1bn recovery in the last year. Our financial reporting period covered last winter, where we saw the impact of Omicron and the invasion of Ukraine.

“However, this past summer, from July to September, we saw the strongest profits ever and we continue to see that momentum as we go into our next financial year with especially strong demand for peak holiday periods.”