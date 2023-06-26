Easyjet launches new routes from Belfast City Airport

Easyjet launched new flights to London Luton and Manchester from Belfast City Airport on Monday.

This brings the total number of destinations served from the city airport by the airline to six.

Both year-round flights will operate up to four times a week and will help maintain connectivity between the regions with fares starting from £24.99 one way.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, said: “These new routes not only bolster our route network but underline our commitment to meeting customer demand and offering unparalleled connectivity across the UK.

“Both routes will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Ali Gayward, UK Country Manager at easyJet, added: “We are delighted to be celebrating the launch of our new domestic service from Belfast City to London Luton and Manchester for the first time, further strengthening our network in Belfast City.

“We are proud to be the largest airline in Northern Ireland and remain committed to offering customers great value fares and more choice when they fly with us.”