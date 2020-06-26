EasyJet to resume more flights from Belfast

EasyJet has confirmed it will be relaunching more flights from Belfast from July 1 on both domestic and international routes.

The budget airline will operate 18 routes in July and 21 in August from Belfast to destinations across its European network.

On June 15 a small number of mostly domestic flights began operating from Belfast for the first time since the airline grounded its fleet at the end of March as a result of Covid-19.

Throughout July some international flights will also resume from Belfast on routes to a variety of city and beach destinations, including Spanish favourites Alicante, Malaga, Barcelona and the Balearics, as well as Portugal.

EasyJet plans to fly around 50% of its 1,022 routes in July, increasing to around 75% in August, although with a lower frequency of flights equating to around 30% of normal July to September capacity.