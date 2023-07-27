ECB lifts rates by further quarter of a percentage point with ninth hike in a year

Interest rate for the euro area now matches high last hit in 2001

The European Central Bank has again increased its key lending rates, pushing them to their highest level in more than two decades.

The ECB announced a 0.25 percentage point rise, which will take the key refinancing rate to 4.25%. This will force most tracker rates for mortgages in the Republic to rise to 5.25%, adding another €12 a month to repayments for a family with €100,000 left to pay.

Over a year, this works out at €144 from this latest rise alone. Borrowers on tracker rates automatically face their interest rate and repayments under the terms of their contracts.

The ECB, headed up by Christine Lagarde, has now increased its interest rates nine times since last July, in what is seen as an aggressive rate-hiking process.

If the latest rate rise is fully passed on by banks on fixed rates, it will mean repayments on a typical first-time buyer mortgage in the Republic of €300,000 will rise by €45 a month or €540 a year.

More than 60,000 homeowners who were due to come to the end of a fixed rate this year have been warned to start budgeting now for higher borrowing costs.

It is expected that typical fixed rates will be 5% by the end of the year.

All of the nine ECB rate rises get passed on to those on trackers. Some 120,000 are still on tracker rates, which were until last year the best rates in the market.

The number on trackers has halved as homeowners have rushed to ditch their tracker for a fixed rate.

A typical borrower on a tracker will have just over €100,000 with 15 years left to pay. Banks stopped offering trackers 14 years ago.

Nine rate rises will mean that repayments on a €100,000 tracker will have shot up from €600 a month a year ago, to €780 a month now after the latest ECB announcement.

This works out at more than €2,000 a year in extra payments.

This week Bank of Ireland raised its fixed rates for the fourth time in a year.

It pushed up its fixed rates by 0.25 percentage points, a lower rise than some of its previous ones.

The higher rate will affect customers coming to the end of their fixed-rate period and are seeking to re-fix their mortgage, and tracker rate or variable rate customers who wish to move to a fixed rate.

Broker Michael Dowling of Dowling Financial in Dublin said the Bank of Ireland fixed rate rise would add €45 per month to the average mortgage of €300,000 over a 30-year term.

“The cycle of interest rate increases continues for hard pressed mortgage holders,” he said.

There is no change in the variable rate.

The Bank of England has increased in the base interest rate 13 times in a row, reaching 5%. The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its latest decision on the rate on August 3.