Eco-friendly project of Finnebrogue founder Denis Lynn launched

Daughters of Denis Lynn say he’d spent five years on plan to improve planet

NORTHERN Ireland food company Finnebrogue Artisan is leading a new project conceived by its late founder Denis Lynn to launch eco-scores on products.

Finnebrogue Artisan in Downpatrick has marshalled global food giants around its Foundation Earth concept, which will issue traffic-light style eco scores on food and drink products – enabling consumers to make greener buying choices.

The company said the concept had been the brainchild of Mr Lynn and a project he had nurtured in the period leading up to his sudden death on a quad bike last month.

Finnebrogue Artisan, which is one of the UK’s biggest suppliers of sausages to supermarkets, will add eco-scores to their products in the autumn.

Mr Lynn’s four daughters Kerry, Clare, Tara and Ciara, commented on the venture and their father’s commitment to it.

The entrepreneur’s legacy was honoured by the Belfast Telegraph last week when the company accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award on his behalf at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards.

The company had started out making venison sausages - and improving their taste was one early goal.

“Whatever our Dad, Denis Lynn, focused his attention on, he always left it in better shape than he found it.

“Venison was too gamey for the retail sector, so he built a state-of-the-art abattoir that merged improved animal welfare with a finer tasting end-product.

"The UK venison market was permanently changed for the better.”

He had also produced better-quality sausages, and made bacon more healthy by producing the nitrites-free Naked brand of rashers.

Helping consumers make more eco-friendly food choices had been a final mission, they said.

“He was always the man with the solutions, for all of the problems, no matter how intractable they seemed,” they said.

“But over the last five years or so, the biggest challenge of them all became his main focus; how to leave the planet in a better shape than he found it, for his children and his grandchildren, and for all future inhabitants of this earth.”

The foundation is backed by the UK government and opposition, as well as the European Commission’s EIT Food and global food giants Nestle and Tyson Foods.

And British household names are also lending their support including M&S, Costa Coffee, Sainsbury’s and the Co-Op. Other NI food businesses including Mash Direct and Fane Valley are also backing the system.

Foundation Earth is backed by scientists including Professor Chris Elliott of the Institute for Global Food Security at Queen’s University.

A pilot launch will involve food brands like M&S and Costa Coffee launching front-of-pack eco scores on products in September.

And Nestle, the world’s biggest food business, is funding a research and development programme ahead of full Europe-wide roll out next year. M&S say the initiative will “create a universal eco-labelling scheme that is based on good science and that customers can easily follow”.

George Eustice MP, UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said: “Foundation Earth’s ambitions to develop eco-labelling on food has the potential to help address the urgent challenges of sustainability and climate change.

“The Government continues to support the industry to become more sustainable, for instance through our funding for the Waste and Resources Action Programme and support for the Courtauld 2025 initiative, which aims to cut carbon, water and food waste in the food and drink sector.”

Professor Elliott said: “The development of a more transparent, sustainable global food supply system is of huge importance to the health of our planet and health of all citizens. We need a system based on the core principles of integrity.

“I’ve been delighted to support the work of Foundation Earth to develop the sustainability label and am very proud to chair the Scientific Committee going forward.”

Dominic Darby, M&S head of food innovation, said: “We were one of the first retailers to launch front of pack nutrition traffic lights and we see real power in the collaboration between supply chains, manufacturers, brands and retailers to create a universal eco-labelling scheme that is based on good science and that customers can easily follow.

"Climate change affects us all so this is an exciting opportunity to work with our partners."