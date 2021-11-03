Ecommerce business Selazar secures record £20m investment

A Belfast ecommerce business has secured a £20m investment in the biggest funding injection ever recorded by a local tech firm.

Selazar said the money would be used to improve its UK network and fund expansion around the globe while boosting returns for investors.

It added the deal made it a “one-stop fulfilment shop for retailers wanting to set up business in the US, Europe and beyond”.

That means customers will be able to transfer stock between international warehouses, which could remove some of the complications resulting from Brexit by simplifying processes and reducing costs.

Existing investors, including business angels the Foresight Group and Co-Fund NI, managed by venture capital firm Clarendon Fund Managers, will realise gains of up to five times their initial investment as they sell on their shares as part of the agreement.

Co-Fund NI is part of Invest NI’s Access to Finance portfolio.

The £20m investment is being made by a large global investment group.

The company will open new warehouses in Ireland and the Netherlands, followed by four additional warehouses in the US and one each in Mexico and Colombia.

Selazar intends to quadruple its global headcount from 30 to 120 in the next year to support the growth.

It will also offer new financial services to customers.

Selazar was founded in Belfast in 2018 and has offices in London and Castle Donington in England.

Its ecommerce fulfilment platform is used by medium to enterprise-sized retailers throughout the UK.

Invest NI offered the company £93,000 of research and development support towards the creation of its ecommerce platform.

The business also received funding from the Covid-19 Equity Investment Fund, which is also part of Invest NI’s Access to Finance portfolio.

Selazar CEO Jack Williams said: “We are incredibly excited to announce this significant new investment that will see Selazar embark on the next stage of our journey and expand internationally.

“Not only will it fund the opening of eight new warehouses, but it will also allow us to develop further our proprietary fulfilment technology and support customers trading in the UK, US, Europe, and Latin America.”