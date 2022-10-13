Economic challenges damaging house price growth, report suggests

The housing market is showing signs of slowing down

House price growth may be slowing as market challenges mount, a new report has warned.

A majority of respondents told the latest residential market survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and Ulster Bank that while house prices rose in the last quarter.

However, the numbers who were reporting house price growth were down for the fourth month in a row.

Across the UK, only Northern Ireland surveyors expected house prices to keep rising over the next three months.

But for the third month in a row, there were signs of a fall in inquiries from new buyers, and the RICS said sales activity was also “muted”.

New instructions to sell were flat during the reporting period, and the survey pointed to “anecdotal evidence suggesting some potential vendors have held off listing their properties for sale due to economic uncertainty”.

Mortgage rates have risen since the market shock caused by the Chancellor’s mini-budget on September 23.

RICS Northern Ireland residential property spokesman Samuel Dickey said that despite an easing in inquiries and demand, there were still areas where demand exceeded supply.

He added: “While the market is clearly in a different place than it was earlier in the year when demand was extremely high, we would expect the lack of supply to continue to be a significant factor in the market for the foreseeable.

“This perhaps explains why surveyors on balance expect price growth over the coming 12 months.”

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, said the easing in the market was “unsurprising” in a climate of rising energy prices and concern over the cost of living.

RICS chief economist Simon Rubinsohn added: “The turmoil in mortgage markets in recent weeks has compounded the increasing level of economic uncertainty resulting from higher energy bills and the wider cost-of-living crisis in shifting the dial in the housing market.”