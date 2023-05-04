Economic divide sees east benefit from 72% of Invest NI funding

Lack of regional strategy blamed on DUP-Sinn Fein-led government

Constituencies east of the Bann received 72% of the Invest NI budget over the past 10 years, new figures have revealed.

Years of joint governance between the DUP and Sinn Fein has been blamed for preserving this historic economic imbalance, with no regional targets having been set by the Department for the Economy (DfE).

The economy portfolio at Stormont has been held by DUP ministers since 2007; prior to that the department was headed up by a UUP minister.

Invest NI is part of DfE and tasked with helping new and existing businesses to compete internationally and with attracting new investment to NI.

The Independent Review of Invest NI, which was chaired by Sir Michael Lyons and published in early January, found a number of issues within the organisation, including “profound divisions” between the senior leadership team and the board.

It identified the sectoral “dominance” of Belfast, particularly in financial, insurance and communication activities, and Mid and East Antrim in terms of manufacturing.

That leads to “inequalities” between council areas, with economic inactivity ranging from 19% in Lisburn & Castlereagh to 36% in Derry City & Strabane, figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show.

In terms of overall Invest NI funding of £1.1bn from 2012/13 to 2021/22, the east received £812.67m (72%) and the west acquired £313.77m (28%).

Belfast was awarded more money than the entire west of the country, with £409.63m — six times more than the second city of Derry.

That translates to 43,127 (70%) jobs in the east and just 18,542 (30%) in the west. Belfast South, with 16,893, had nearly as many new jobs created as six large constituency areas in the west.

Furthermore, out of the top 50 companies in receipt of funding from Invest NI, 39 (78%) are based in the east, such as Almac, Randox and Wrightbus.

Big firms in the east collectively received £251m (80%) from £315m over the past 10 years.

Of that pot, Belfast and Co Antrim obtained £181m (57%), while the west, as a whole, received £64m (20%).

In 2002/03 those top 50 firms absorbed £46m of Invest NI’s £86m budget; by 2013/14 they received £54m from a £130m pot.

Over time that has eventually tapered off to around £16m, with the biggest benefactor last year, south Belfast-based PricewaterhouseCoopers, on £9.84m.

Population density is higher in the east for a number of reasons, some of it manufactured growth, such as building Craigavon in the mid-1960s and basing 80% of university students in Belfast.

Add to that infrastructure of a much higher standard and it makes the east a much more attractive prospect for investors.

However, Stormont has no clear strategy to rebalance the economy, unlike the Republic of Ireland, which has invested in universities all over the country.

And in 2022, IDA Ireland, the country’s foreign direct investment (FDI) agency, ensured 127 of the 242 investments won went to regional locations, with employment growth in every region.

As part of its Driving Recovery and Sustainable Growth strategy, IDA set a target of winning 400 investments for regional locations between 2021-2024.

The Derry Chamber of Commerce said Invest NI should set targets to ensure 50% of FDI jobs and 50% of total NI job creation is situated in the strategic cross-border north-west city region, with a population above 350,000.

The chamber urged Invest NI to provide a fully resourced and staffed office in Derry to expand the provision of quality business support services for local businesses and start-ups.

The chamber also said, given the unique cross-border nature of the north-west, a collaborative strategy is needed for FDI along with agencies such as IDA.

Commenting on the figures, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP said there can be “no excuses for Invest NI’s failure to address chronic underinvestment” in areas west of the Bann.

He cited modernised transport links and Derry university expansion as key priorities to attract investors.

“Blame for allowing this situation to develop lies at the feet of the Sinn Fein-DUP-led governments who have run this place for two decades and failed to put in place any targets for investment outside the Greater Belfast area,” the Foyle MP said.

“When the Stormont institutions are restored, the SDLP opposition will continue to fight for reform of Invest NI and to ensure the organisation is not allowed to return to a status quo that has delivered so little for many communities across the North.”

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald said the Executive needs to be formed now to seize the “huge economic opportunities available to us” and to transform Invest NI to ensure it works more effectively.

“For 15 years, the DUP has held the department responsible for economic development, and during that time we have seen low economic growth,” she added.

“It’s time for a fresh approach and a new economic strategy that is focused on creating good jobs, helping to grow our small, medium and large businesses, and prioritises regional balance to ensure areas get their fair share of inward investment.”

Invest NI, DfE and the DUP were all contacted for comment.