Economist Neil Gibson named permanent secretary of Department of Finance

Private sector economist Neil Gibson has been appointed permanent secretary of the Department of Finance nearly a year after "partygate" investigator Sue Gray stepped down from the post.

Mr Gibson, chief Irish economist with accountancy firm EY, joins Finance Minister Conor Murphy's department amid continuing negotiations over the proposed three-year budget.

He was appointed to the role - with a salary band of £124,282 and £141,866 a year - following an external recruitment process.

Mr Gibson takes over from Colum Boyle, who was appointed interim permanent secretary last April after Ms Gray took up a senior post at the Cabinet Office following an unsuccessful bid to be named head of the Civil Service here.

Mr Boyle has now been named as the next permanent secretary at the Department for Communities, where he previously worked.

The appointment of Mr Gibson from outside the ranks of the Civil Service follows that of Jayne Brady as head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service. Ms Brady also spent most of her earlier career in the private sector.

Mr Gibson joined EY, formerly Ernest and Young, in 2017 as chief economist. During his tenure, he focused on supporting firms to prepare for Brexit, forecasting the Irish economy and "working with government clients to ensure a policy focus on long-term competitiveness”, the company said. He was also a visiting professor of economic policy at Ulster University, where he was previously the head of the Northern Ireland Centre for Economic Policy.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in applied economics from Ulster University and a Masters in computer science and applications from Queen’s University, Belfast.

Mr Gibson previously worked for Oxford Economics following a merger with Regional Forecasts consultancy, the company he founded and where he was managing director.

Former First Minister Arlene Foster tweeted: “A truly great appointment. Just what was needed – truly innovative, grounded in the reality of the NI economy and yet aware of the enormous potential of this place.”