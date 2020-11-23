Economy minister defends speed of Covid-relief payments to businesses

Diane Dodds said it is ‘important to get the balance right’ in terms of getting money out and verifying who it is paid to.

Stormont Economy Minister Diane Dodds has defended the speed at which Covid-relief money is being paid to businesses.

There has been criticism that funds promised several weeks ago to help firms through the last circuit break have not appeared in bank accounts.

The Department for the Economy and the Department of Finance are responsible for separate business relief schemes.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds.

Ms Dodds told the Assembly on Monday it is important to “get the balance right” between getting money out and verifying who it is being paid to.

“My officials in Invest NI actually worked throughout the weekend. Around half of all of those who have applied have now been paid,” she said.

“Everyone that has applied and used an accountants letter as a verification has now been paid and that means that about £3.6m has gone out into the local economy.”

Ms Dodds said officials have reached a “manual” stage of having to phone applicants to verify their applications.

She said: “I’m sure this House would agree with me that it is important to get the balance right between getting money out and the verification and assurances that taxpayers deserve around that money.”

Last month, the department was criticised after it emerged that a number of businesses had received £10,000 Covid relief grants in error.

It said 24,700 grants were paid out under the Small Business Support Grant Scheme. Of those, 2% (452) may not have been eligible.

Among those who wrongly received the payments included three Sinn Fein offices. The money was repaid after seven months. Several Sinn Fein representatives, including former Foyle MP Elisha McCallion and West Tyrone MLA Catherine Kelly, resigned over the matter.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy

Finance Minister Conor Murphy was also questioned about the speed of payments to businesses.

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken said a number of businesses are still awaiting payments from previous announcements, and asked what is being done to prioritise payments for those still waiting.

Mr Murphy responded: “The balance has always been between getting on the ground as quickly as possible”, but added “it’s not two/three weeks ago that we were having a debate in the Assembly about payments that had gone awry… but that does draw particular attention and reminds us of the necessity of ensuring that public money goes to where it is designed to go to.

“But having said that, we want to see the schemes going out as quickly as possible, I think they have been slower than I would have liked.”