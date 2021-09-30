Economy Minister sets aside another £21m for high street vouchers

We want to make sure everyone gets a card, says Gordon Lyons as officials prepare for more applications

The Department for the Economy is to plough another £21m into its flagship Shop Local voucher scheme to cover the risk of receiving more applications than expected.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons called the £145m initiative the “highest profile” measure in his £278m economic recovery action plan and said it would give the economy “a huge financial shot in the arm”.

He told his department’s Assembly scrutiny committee a further £21m had been set aside to cover the possibility of an excess number of applications.

The eligible population has been estimated at 1.4 million, but it is believed that another 100,000 people could be eligible to apply for the scheme.

Of the £21m, £10m will cover the £100 pre-loaded onto each card for spending in bricks and mortar shops.

The remaining £11m will cover the additional costs of procuring and distributing new cards, Mr Lyons said.

“We set aside £145m for the scheme, but we obviously wanted to make sure that there was a contingency in place,” the Economy Minister added.

He also stressed that if there were fewer applications than expected, the money would be redirected towards other programmes helping the economy bounce back from the pandemic.

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd said that an additional £21m represented “an astonishing amount of leeway” .

A spokeswoman for the department said: “The department was allocated £287m for its Economic Recovery Action Plan in 2021/22.

“This funding included an allocation of £145m for the high street scheme. Due to changes in population estimates and the delivery model for the scheme, a contingency of £21m was set aside from within the existing allocation.”

While the initiative is designed to help independent retailers, UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt pointed out that the cards could be used to buy Amazon vouchers from a branch of Tesco.

Mr Lyons acknowledged this point but said he believed the public would act in the intended spirit of the scheme and support smaller shops.

Since the initiative went live on Monday, more than 560,000 applications for the cards have been completed, with 300,000 verified using the Electoral Office database.

Civil servant Paul Grocott told the committee the department was clearing a backlog after a number of emails landed in spam folders.

A number of applications have also been put on hold, including cases were people have applied for others after applying for themselves.

Mr Grocott said the system had been amended so that the same email address could be used for a personal application and then a further three times on behalf of others.