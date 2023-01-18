Edwin Poots tells Belfast Council Suffolk community ‘discriminated against’ as plan for enhanced Lidl given green light

Former DUP leader and Stormont minister Edwin Poots has told Belfast Council the Suffolk community is being “discriminated against” as a new plan for an enhanced Lidl in the area was given the green light.

At Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee this week, elected representatives approved the demolition of the existing discount supermarket for the erection of a larger building, as well as new car parking, landscaping and associated site works.

The plan involves improvements to green space to enhance its usability and amenity involving new landscaping and the creation of pedestrian walkway and sitting areas. The site, in the boundary area between South and West Belfast, is at 100-116 Stewartstown Road and land to the immediate south and southeast bounded by Kells Avenue, Oranmore Drive, Suffolk Crescent and Suffolk Drive.

During the application, Mr Poots gave a submission to councillors stating that an original agreement by locals involved the supermarket giving the community money to fund a new 60 metre by 40 metre MUGA pitch at Suffolk Playing Fields. Mr Poots appealed to councillors to decline the application as the offer had been reduced to a 20 metre by 40 metre MUGA pitch.

The arrangement comes about as part of the site falls within an existing area of open space. Planning policy sets out a presumption in favour of retention of existing open space.

CGI artist's image of the planned LIDL replacement at Stewartstown Road

However, council officers nonetheless recommended the Lidl application for approval. The council report states: “The policy makes provision for exceptions, one of which is where it is demonstrated that the proposal will bring substantial community benefits which decisively outweigh the loss of open space.

“The applicant proposes to mitigate the loss of open space with the provision of a financial developer contribution of £281,482.75 to fund improvements to the two open space areas in close proximity to the site at Carnanmore Park/Suffolk Playing fields and Lenadoon Millennium Park, along with proposed improvements to the existing area of open space at Kells Avenue/Oranmore Drive.

“Officers consider that the proposed open space improvements will bring substantial community benefits that decisively outweigh the loss of open space and the proposal is considered to comply with policy.”

Mr Poots, currently a DUP MLA for South Belfast, was the sole objector to the application. He told the committee: “I have been working with the Suffolk community since last summer, when they asked me if I would give them some assistance. This is a very isolated community, even though it is in a built up area.

“They don’t have political representation from their community in the council or the assembly, and they have significant concerns that need to be addressed. All the discussion that took place was about a 60 metre by 40 metre MUGA, so it is with some surprise I see the 20 by 40 put on the conditions here tonight.

“This was put forward once by people representing Lidl but was rejected by the community, and I wish to make it very, very clear, a 20 by 40 will not suffice for the needs of this community.

“There has not been investment in this community in the course of the last 40 years. But in the ones that surround it, you will see lots of new leisure facilities, new recreational facilities.

“Therefore it came as a surprise a substantial chunk of the money set aside by Lidl is actually being taken away from Suffolk and utilised elsewhere. Because it is Suffolk that is losing the land, it is the Suffolk estate alone that the open space is being taken from.

“I have to say the community are unhappy at the 20 by 40 proposal and they would want an amendment to the condition to reflect what they have always agreed to, a 60 by 40 facility.” He said: “The Suffolk community have been discriminated against for long enough.”

An agent for Lidl told the chamber: “It is clearly set out in the Planning Portal that the loss of open space is minimal, and only seven percent of the open space to the rear of the store. That has to be balanced against the community benefit that will accrue from the developer contribution.

“Lidl is offering over £281,000. Now that is significantly higher than the original offer of £50,000 to fund improvements to the Suffolk Playing Fields.”

Sinn Féin Collin Councillor Matt Garrett said: “MLA Edwin Poots makes reference to the area as having no real representation. I am the councillor for the area, it is the Ladybrook ward, and Suffolk falls within that ward.

“To correct (claims) that were made that there are no facilities or investment in the area – in the Ladybrook ward there are five council amenities, four of them are in Suffolk estate, the other on Black’s Road.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to approve the application, subject to the conditions. Mr Poots said he would be making a Freedom of Information request about recent funds going to Suffolk from the council which he said would “factually tell us all.”