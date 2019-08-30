Electric Ireland announces 8% price rise for Northern Ireland customers

Electric Ireland has announced it will increase residential electricity prices by 8% from October.

The company said this was due primarily to increases in external network and market operation costs and equates to around 12p per day based on the average user.

Clare McAllister, residential manager NI, Electric Ireland commented: “We very much value our customers and so the decision to change prices is not taken lightly.

“As ever, we are committed to keeping prices as low as possible and we would like to assure our customers that even when this price increase is applied, our prices will continue to offer great value for families.

“In addition to making every effort to keep costs competitive, we are consistently investing in the local community. This, combined with a £10m investment in growing offices and staff, demonstrates our commitment to our Northern Ireland customers."

Electric Ireland is the third largest supplier in the marketplace with more than 98,000 customers joining the company based on the great value and service we offer.

It's the second such increase in prices announced this month.

Power NI - which supplies three out of five homes across Northern Ireland - announced a 6.1% hike in prices earlier in the month.