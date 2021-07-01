Electric Ireland announces rise in electricity and gas prices from August

The utility company Electric Ireland has announced it is increasing electricity prices from August 1.

The company said electricity prices would be rising In Northern Ireland by 10.2 per cent. They said this would see an increase of approximately £1.14 per week on an average residential electricity bill.

Electric Ireland said the rise was as a result of an increase in wholesale energy costs.

The company added they were “determined” to keep prices as low as possible but were impacted by “the price at which we buy electricity”.

Clare McAllister, Residential Manager NI, Electric Ireland commented: “We are always determined to keep costs for our customers as low as possible and have sought to protect them from increases in wholesale energy costs where we can. However, continued increases in wholesale prices mean that we must reluctantly apply a rise at this time.

“We understand this may be a difficult time financially for some customers and we would like to assure them that we are here to help. We would encourage anyone who is having trouble paying bills to contact us and we will support them with an affordable payment plan over the coming months.

“At Electric Ireland we remain committed to providing as competitive a rate as possible and exemplary customer care and service.”

The company said prices would also rise in the Republic of Ireland, with electricity prices there rising by 9% and residential gas prices increasing by 7.8%.

The Consumer Council said the typical Electric Ireland customer will see their bill rise by around £60 per year.

Raymond Gormley, Interim Head of Energy Policy at The Consumer Council, said: “This is very unwelcome news for all Electric Ireland customers especially considering it is the second increase in six months. This increase will adversely impact consumers who are already experiencing financial pressures on their household budgets.

“However, we are aware this increase is due to the continuing rise of wholesale energy costs. Any customers who are struggling to pay their bill should contact Electric Ireland without delay to discuss their available options.

“The Consumer Council would encourage all consumers to shop around to ensure they are on the best energy deal. To support consumers in the switching process, our website has a free independent energy price comparison tool which empowers consumers to compare all electricity and gas tariffs across Northern Ireland in one place.

"In the last year over 72,000 consumers have used this tool to get the best deal. Electric Ireland has confirmed that any customers who choose to switch to another supplier before 1 August 2021 will not be charged.

The Consumer Council said their website has a number of free resources to help customers.

Consumers can also get in touch with The Consumer Council for free independent advice by calling Freephone 0800 121 6022 or by emailing contact@consumercouncil.org.uk.