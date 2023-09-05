Electric Ireland ‘continuing to work to reset meters’ following top up fault affecting 4,500 NI customers

The energy group apologised on Saturday and said they were working hard to resolve the issue

Electric Ireland has said it is continuing to work to reset the meters of potentially impacted keypad customers after an error affected around 4,500 people, with 100 households left without power.

It’s understood customers have been experiencing issues since Friday afternoon and some have been left without power for over 24 hours.

The company said only keypad customers who topped up between Wednesday August 30 from midnight to Thursday August 31 at 1.23pm have been impacted.

The energy group apologised on Saturday and said they were working hard to resolve the issue which meant users had their electric metres capped at a £10 credit limit.

"The number of customers affected is reducing as we contact them and take the correct steps to reset their meter,” added a spokesperson.

“The following is information that Electric Ireland says is important for potentially impacted customers whose meters have not yet been reset:

When a customer receives a message from Electric Ireland detailing the actions they should take to reset their meter, they need to follow the instructions exactly.

Potentially impacted customers who have supply should not top up until they receive instruction from Electric Ireland to do so; if they top up before receiving the instructions, they may delay the reset of their meter.

Any affected customer who is out of supply should call Electric Ireland on 0800 313 4926. On that call it will be determined what steps need to be taken to get their electricity back on as quickly as possible.

Electric Ireland asks those in credit who remain on supply to not call but visit the website www.electricireland.com where they will find further detailed information as the firm says it is prioritising those out of supply.

“We appreciate this is very challenging for the affected customers and their families and we are really sorry for the upset caused. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this complex issue.”

On Saturday, the firm stated: "Of its 74,000 customers in Northern Ireland, Electric Ireland has identified 4,500 keypad meter customers who are potentially impacted by this issue.

"These customers topped up between August 30 from 00.00 hrs to August 31 at 13.23 hrs.

"We have contacted the vast majority of them over the weekend via text message."

The company, which is the third largest energy supplier in Northern Ireland, previously issued guidance asking customers to purchase a top-up worth only £5 meaning they would be provided with a new 40 digit.