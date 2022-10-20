Electric vehicle infrastructure business Weev installs charging stations at five hotels

(from left) Eddie McKeever, operations director at McKeever Hotel Group and president of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF), with Thomas O’Hagan, chief commercial officer at Weev

Northern Ireland electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure company Weev is installing charging stations at five hotels belonging to a Co Antrim hospitality group.

Weev will also manage the charging stations at McKeever Hotel Group’s Corr’s Corner Hotel in Newtownabbey, The Dunsilly and Dunadry in Antrim, the Adair Arms in Ballymena, and Dillons Hotel in Letterkenny.

The infrastructure company plans to invest £20m in a new public EV charging network, with 1,500 new charging points to be installed in more than 350 locations across Northern Ireland before the end of 2024.

Its chief commercial officer, Thomas O’Hagan, said: “We are very pleased to announce our new partnership with McKeever Hotel Group as part of Weev’s mission to make EV charging more accessible than ever before.

“Creating a charging network for drivers that is fit for purpose, maintained and supported locally is a top priority for Weev and, working together with McKeever Hotel Group, we will continue to support this region in its transition towards a greener, more sustainable motoring future.

“We look forward to completing this next phase in our EV charging rollout and continue to progress plans to install even more chargers at hotels, shopping centres and other convenient and strategic local locations.”

Eddie McKeever, operations director at McKeever Hotel Group, said: “Partnering with Weev to install EV charging points at all our hotels will support McKeever Hotel Group to not only further improve the future green growth of our business, but will also provide enhanced convenience and accessibility for our customers.

“We look forward to the future of the partnership in the coming months and years.”