Emerald Airlines to fly from Belfast City

Aer Lingus has signed a franchise agreement with Emerald Airlines for the operation of regional flights, including at Belfast City Airport. Photo: Getty Images

Aer Lingus has signed a franchise agreement with Emerald Airlines for the operation of regional flights, including at Belfast City Airport.

The 10-year deal from January 2023 will see Emerald operating Aer Lingus flights between Ireland and regional airports in Britain, the Isle of Man and Jersey.

Aer Lingus said it was working closely with Emerald Airlines “to evaluate options with respect to an earlier contract start date in light of Stobart Air recently ceasing operations”.

Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton said: “Aer Lingus’s strategic intent to develop Dublin Airport as a hub between Europe and the US, to deliver greater connectivity and aviation jobs, is significantly boosted by this announcement.

“This franchise agreement with Emerald Airlines marks a new chapter in Aer Lingus regional services and brings choice and certainty to our customers flying between Ireland, the UK and beyond.”

Emerald will operate ATR turboprop aircraft on the regional routes with associated Aer Lingus branding and livery.

Aer Lingus is currently operating six regional routes and will continue to do so until at least the end of next March.

Emerald Airlines CEO Conor McCarthy said: “Emerald Airlines have ambitious plans to grow and develop this partnership over the next few years with the first ATR aircraft joining shortly. As we add additional aircraft to our fleet we will be recruiting 400-plus new staff members.”

British Airways took over routes from Belfast City to Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds-Bradford and Newquay in June after the collapse of Stobart Air. Aer Lingus took over three other ex-Stobart routes from Belfast to Edinburgh, Manchester and Birmingham.