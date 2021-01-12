Employee health 'is more crucial than ever'

John Ryan and Peter Morris, Healthy Place to Work, with Sarah Balmforth, head of Human Resources, Hughes Insurance

Businesses have been urged to refocus on employee health as the working from home trend continues.

Organisation Healthy Place to Work said firms had to manage staff who'd been isolated for almost a year while losing out on social connections and creative opportunities in the workplace.

Chief executive John Ryan said: "2020 has shown the importance of health more than ever before and now business needs to focus resources where they are needed most in order to thrive.

"This means looking at a strategic level on how the health of their employees impacts directly on business.

"Doing so will enable business leaders and employees to work together to help the Northern Ireland economy recover from Covid."

Mr Ryan is now launching Healthy Place to Work as "the global standard for workplace health certification".

Business networking organisation Business in the Community is supporting the initiative.

Mr Ryan said he had developed Healthy Place to Work over the last few years.

"Over the past four years we have developed a strategic approach to organisational health and well-being that is evidence-based and data-driven.

"We have partnered with a number of major organisations, amongst them Version 1, the IRFU, Salesforce and BT. We have piloted the tools and methodology to enable them to gather information on the health of their organisation, understand what they need to do to improve it and benchmark their progress.

"We are ready now to make Healthy Place to Work available to all of Northern Ireland's businesses and organisations."

He said the concept of health in the workplace was about more than just sickness rates. Instead, companies should focus on the drivers of health rather than the absence of it, which would help individuals and society.