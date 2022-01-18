Employee numbers in Northern Ireland hit record high in December with nearly 800,000 on company payrolls

There are now 773,400 people on company payrolls in Northern Ireland, the highest number on record, a government report has said.

And at £1,880, median monthly pay for employees in December was £100 higher than a year earlier, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), citing data from HMRC.

Employee numbers were up 5% over the year and 0.6% on November, making December the sixth month in a row in which employee jobs have soared above pre-pandemic levels.

And proposed redundancies throughout 2021 were the lowest they'd been in a decade.

The statistics suggest that Northern Ireland’s jobs market appears to have escaped unscathed from the rise in infections of Covid-19 last month, thanks to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

But Nisra warned said that when the number of self-employed people is taken into account, total employment has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

And it said that within age groups, there were still 1,000 fewer employees in the 25-34 age group than there had been pre-pandemic.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey tweeted that the slowness of jobs recovery for that cohort could have a direct impact on the economy. “This is important as this is the primary household formation age-category. Impacting on first-time buyer demand and rental demand.”

Nisra’s Labour Force Survey recorded an unemployment rate for September to November of 3.1%, which was a fall of 1.0 percentage points on the previous three months. Nisra said the fall was “significant”.

Elizabeth Colvin, employment law solicitor at the Belfast office of law firm DWF, said: “These figures reflect a positive quarter for the local labour market and has allayed some fears of significant unemployment arising from the recent closure of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) and new Omicron variant.”

The government’s CJRS scheme closed at the end of September when it was still supporting the wages of thousands of people in Northern Ireland.

At 42,600 in December, the claimant count of unemployment — relating to the number of people claiming benefits — as well as unemployment and economic inactivity, were still above pre-pandemic levels.

HMRC’s data on Pay As You Earn (PAYE) income tax showed that median monthly pay was £1,880 in December 2021, up £20 over the month and £102 over the year.

The claimant count is 40% higher than it was in March 2020, though it’s down by one third on the peak of May 2020.

Throughout 2021, there were 1,940 redundancies proposed, which was 82% less than in 2020 and the lowest in 10 years.

And at 2,840, confirmed redundancies were 44% below 2020, when many large businesses made sweeping redundancies as they dealt with the economic shock of lockdowns.

Nisra said the employment rate had fallen over the year by 1.1 percentage points to 70%. And the economic inactivity rate, which reflects those who are neither in work nor looking for work, had reached 27.6%.

That was up 1.8 percentage points over the quarter and up 1.1 percentage points over the year, which Nisra described as “statistically significant”.