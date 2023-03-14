Employment rises in Northern Ireland as it outperforms other UK regions

An employment expert has says the latest labour figures show a rise in confidence in the market. — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Employment has risen at its fastest pace in 15 months in Northern Ireland, outperforming the rest of the UK, according to new labour market statistics.

While retention of staff has been highlighted as an ongoing concern, employee jobs have reached a record high, and the unemployment rate here has returned to a pre-pandemic level.

Employment rate, hours worked and economic inactivity have not yet returned to their pre-pandemic position but continue to show improvement, said the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency.

The latest figures include 440 proposed redundancies last month, the highest number since April 2022 but below the long-term trend.

Actual reported redundancies totalled 20 in February, and 940 for the year to February 2023, down 54% on the previous year.

HMRC PAYE data indicated NI employees had a median monthly pay of £2,047 in February 2023, an increase of 0.5% month on month and 7% year on year.

The figures include statistically significant annual changes, according to Marie-Claire Logue, an employment law expert in DWF's Belfast office.

"Employee jobs increased over the year by 3.5%, with the proportion of people aged 16 to 65 in work increasing by 3.1% over the year to 71.8%,” said Ms Logue. “This was complemented by the economic inactivity rate decreasing by 2.5% over the year to 26.4%.

“Unemployment rate has returned to its pre-pandemic position and employee jobs have reached a record high (with payrolled employee numbers increasing by 0.4% over the month alone), with the NI unemployment rate remaining below the GB rate.

"There has been a quarterly, and annual, increase in employee jobs which had reached a series high in December 2022. This has been largely driven by the services industry sector, with positive reports coming from the construction and manufacturing services as well.

"Despite a fairly stable market there is still a large degree of industrial unrest, with teachers and healthcare workers taking part in strike action. In addition to industrial action, attraction and retention of staff remains a cause for concern for employers as the cost-of-living crisis continues.

“However, with employment rising at its fastest pace in 15 months within NI (outperforming the other regions and nations in the UK), it is positive to see a rise in confidence within the NI labour market."